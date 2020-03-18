SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The above video was originally published March 17, after San Antonio's fourth confirmed case. That number has continued to rise.

These are the facts:

There have been at least 83 known cases of coronavirus in Texas and two deaths from COVID-19.

12 of those cases have been from the quarantine at JBSA-Lackland in San Antonio. There are 11 cases in San Antonio, though there are still no community-spread cases in the city; there are at least 60 cases elsewhere in the state, according to the Texas Tribune.

Most school districts in the San Antonio area have closed for at least the week of March 16-20. Some will be out longer. Here's our list of school closings. And check our full list of free meals offered by some of the districts during the school closure.

Real-time updates:

Tuesday, March 17

10:20 p.m.

A second Texan has died from the coronavirus. Pat James, 77, was tested Saturday, a day before he died. His is the first confirmed death related to the novel coronavirus in Tarrant County.



9:30 p.m.

An inmate at the Bexar County jail has been tested for the coronavirus, officials told KENS 5 Tuesday evening.

According to a spokesperson with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, a male inmate exhibited flu-like symptoms earlier Tuesday. He was immediately isolated in a negative pressure at the main jail, where he is being evaluated.

9 p.m.

Regarding the latest numbers from Metro Health, city officials said the rise in coronavirus cases is "exactly what we expected." The city confirmed in a news release that there are still no community-spread cases of COVID-19.

7:45 p.m.

New Braunfels Mayor Barron Casteel has issued a declaration of local disaster. This declaration activates the city's emergency management plan and gives the city authority to take actions necessary to limit the spread of the virus and emergency powers to suspend laws to address the emergency.

6:40 p.m.

Governor Greg Abbott waived some regulations and directed that the Texas Department of Insurance issue an emergency rule relating to telemedicine care for patients with state-regulated insurance plans. This will allow telemedicine visits for those patients to be paid the same as in-office visits for insurance purposes.

6:30 p.m.

There are now 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bexar County, according to Metro Health. An update on their website said that 58 people have been tested so far. Four cases are travel-related, four are through close contact, and the other three are under investigation.

6:20 p.m.

San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson signed a new order banning public gatherings of more than ten people. Bars are being closed until at least April 1, and restaurants are being asked to limit dining areas to no more than ten people.

6:15 p.m.

Barshop Jewish Community Center announced it will close until April 3.

5:20 p.m.

Alamo Heights officials announced they're taking extra precautions to promote social distancing and minimizing in-person interactions, including limiting the trash pickup schedule and closing city hall temporarily.

4:40 p.m.

Officials in Medina County confirmed their first case of coronavirus—a woman in her 50s who immediately self-isolated after returning from traveling abroad.

3:45 p.m.

A fifth confirmed coronavirus case in San Antonio is under investigation by Metro Health. It's unclear if the latest case is travel-related.

3:00 p.m.

Four Brooklyn Nets including Kevin Durant have tested positive for coronavirus. The Spurs played in Brooklyn on March 6.

1:20 p.m.

Several San Antonio school districts have extended their temporary closure until April 3. Districts had planned to resume classes on March 23 after an extended spring break. Click here for an up-to-date list of school closures.

1 p.m.

To help prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus, many restaurants in the San Antonio area are offering discount to-go or carryout options. Click here for a list of restaurants.

12:45 p.m.

Gov. Greg Abbott said as of March 17, Texas was up to 64 confirmed cases of coronavirus across 19 counties. Abbott also reported the state's first coronavirus-related death, involving a man in his 90s in Matagorda County. Abbott said 1,264 Texans have been tested and "that number will continue to increase dramatically." The governor said he was confident the state would be able to test 10,000 people per week by the end of this week.

12:30 p.m.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced he had activated the Texas National Guard to be prepared to assist with response efforts for COVID-19. According to the governor's office, this preparative measure will ensure that the Texas National Guard can assist in various forms throughout the state when needed.

7:30 am.

Shares on the three major Wall Street indices were fluctuating Tuesday morning after spending hours up more than 3%. It follows the worst one-day point loss in Dow Jones history -- the third time in a week that such a record was set.

6 a.m.

Bath and Body Works announced it will close all U.S. stores. Their staff will still continue to be paid; products will be sold online.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.