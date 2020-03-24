SAN ANTONIO — Cars roll through one by one, but it's not the whiskey or beer that's the popular item in Ranger Creek's to-go line.

It's for something more potent and pressing – hand sanitizer.

Many have seen the shortages of disinfecting essentials at stores.

For Christina Rosales the stop is out of concern for her wife who works in the medical field.

"I know there are a lot of people out there like her who come in contact with sick people and germs every day and it's hard to find it, and this is a good thing they are doing here," Christina Rosales said.

Jamie Garcia, a truck driver, says it's hard to wash your hands on the road, so hand sanitizer is essential.

"I make about 15-20 stops a day, so I come in contact with a lot of people. I try to sanitize my hand every time I get out of the truck and get back into the truck, Jaime Garcia said.

Ranger Creek Brewing and Distilling owner Dennis Ryalnder has been seeing lots of request like these online.

Once getting the go-ahead from regulators, they got to work.

"Luckily, there were some good direction from the FDA ad the WHO that we were able to use," Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling, owner, Dennis Rylander said.

Their first batch of sanitizer is in high demand.

"We just had an overwhelming interest. So far, we had over 140 organizations requesting bulk pick up, and that number just keeps going up, Rylander said.

While their whiskey and beer is still going for market price, their hand sanitizer is free to whoever needs it.

"When you start hearing a lot of hospitals, nursing homes and a lot of first responders asking for this, it just doesn't feel right to charge money for it," Rylander said. "So I guess for us it was just a way to give back."

"Everybody has to help everybody out. Some people have it and some people don't and we can share if we can," Garcia said.

So although business is slow, their 300 gallon still continues to be put to work.

"It makes you feel good that you are able to make a little bit of a difference," Rylander said. "Now we are just focused on keeping up, but we are going to make a much as we can; don't worry about that."