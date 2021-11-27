'We are raising a red flag'| Omicron variant causing global concern

The COVID-19 virus has been mutating; earlier we saw the Delta variant, now the Omicron variant.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Over 5-million deaths have been blamed on COVID-19 worldwide and it’s still a terrible threat. The virus has been mutating; earlier we saw the Delta variant, now the Omicron variant.

Our best defense is vaccinations.

"For now, we have a vaccine they say is working," Dr. Kaveh Bahmanpour of the Sharp Community Health Group said. "However, there's a chance that this variable can potentially escape the vaccination."

The world has been placed on alert; Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett sounding an early alarm. "We are raising a red flag; we understand we are on the verge of a state of emergency!"

Virtually any travel from South Africa where Omicron originated has been shut down, tests and quarantines are increasing dramatically.

Italy, Germany, Great Britain have reported Omicron infections and there are increased numbers of people getting their shots.

United Kingdom prime minister Boris Johnson advised, “If you're boosted, your response is likely to be stronger so it's more vital than ever that people get their jabs, and we get those boosters into arms as fast as possible."

It was a busy day Saturday at the Kroc Center in Valencia Park, as well as at other locations around San Diego County, mostly families turning out but all are welcome.

Theresa Johnson brought her son for an injection. "Yes, do everything we can to keep them safe."

Parents want to protect their loved ones from COVID; any way they can.

Lizbbet Estrada wants to protect her loved ones from COVID. "So, we could keep taking all those preventions, washing our hands, everything, and don't forget your mask."

Experts have been weighing in, over and over.

Dr. Mike Saag, the assistant dean of global health for the University of Alabama at Birmingham said, "It's time to roll up your sleeve; that's the best way we can protect ourselves and our neighbors."