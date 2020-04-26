It's been over a month since the doors of Salon Boutique have been open, but the work hasn't stopped for Atalaya Lara.

"It's a really hard place to be in," the cosmetologist said. We first introduced Lara back in December when the young business owner vowed to create a cosmetology scholarship for a student to pay it forward.

"To give them like a skill that they can take with them for life that's bigger," she told KENS 5 cameras back then.

Lara made good on that promise, and now has her heart set on a new mission. With in-person classes canceled for the rest of the year, San Antonio seniors will likely miss out on all that comes with graduating high school.



"I have quite a few friends and family who have seniors that didn't get to do graduation, prom, senior skip day, so I just felt really bad," Lara said via FaceTime on Sunday. "We came up with, why don't we do a prom?"



Lara put the call out on social media and in a matter of days she and her friends nailed down a venue DJ and a tentative date for late July, but what she really needs is you.



"We're definitely going to need like chaperones and even just like donations or if vendors want to donate their services," Lara listed off.



Services that can give students their last glimpse of adolescence all while helping this generous San Antonian fulfill another selfless dream.

"Just want them to have something to look forward to, to be excited about, to have that moment that most seniors do," Lara said.

If you're interested in helping out you can contact Lara on her Facebook business page.

