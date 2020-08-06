Magik Theatre ready to reopen with "Dragons Love Tacos" - a best-selling children's book

The Magik Theatre is bringing back their production of "Dragons Love Tacos" which was interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO — If you missed it the first time, or just want a reason to take the kids out somewhere, the Magik Theatre is bringing back "Dragons Love Tacos."

The show, based on the New York Times' #1 bestselling children’s book (by Adam Rubin), "Dragons Love Tacos" willl run for a limited time only beginning on Saturday, June 13.

The Magik Theatre said the production will open at about a third percent capacity. The theater holds 579 seats and it will limit capacity to under 200 patrons.

The show features dragons, salsa dancing - and you guessed it, tacos.

The show, which was originally scheduled from March 6 to April 11, was interrupted due to the Mayor's "Stay Home, Work Safe" order.

Magik Theatre's CEO, Frank Villani, said families can rest assured knowing the theater is taking all the necessary health precautions before opening back up.

“Simple joys like enjoying a show can be especially meaningful right now - Magik has carefully considered how we can resume providing quality family entertainment for our audiences while still practicing social distancing,” Villani said. “As a non-profit in service of San Antonio’s youth and families, the Magik Theatre has been monitoring our community’s situation regarding COVID-19 closely and will continue to follow city and state guidelines for health and safety.”

The Magik Theatre is implementing additional policies, such as requiring all staff to take a health and safety questionnaire and to get temperature checks before entering the building.

Face masks will also be required for patrons 2 years and older. The theater will also be cleaned by a third-party professional cleaning company after every performance.

The theater said special protocols for merchandise and concession sales will also be in place.

People are being asked to pre-order their tickets so that their seat location can be assigned by staff members to maintain distance between groups. No tickets will be sold at the door.