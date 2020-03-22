EDITOR'S NOTE: KENS 5's report on grocery customers' concerns about price gouging included details about a south-side grocery store that had increased prices. The store in question says it was forced to raise prices because items were not available from their normal suppliers, so differences in price from the new supplier were necessary in order to provide those products. A full statement from the grocery store appears at the bottom of this article.

San Antonio grocery store customers say that price gouging is on the rise.

KENS 5 viewers have sent several photos of milk and eggs on stores shelves being priced at double, or even triple, their normal prices amid uncertain times.

Officials say price-gouging cases are being reported in San Antonio. As of this week, nearly 300 cases from across the state were reported to the Texas Attorney General's Office.

Jason Meza,of the Better Business Bureau said they're aware of these reports.

"To be clear, the BBB is seeing reports go up for price gouging, and reports on price increases," he said. "Some subtle, and some more dramatic."

Texas is under a statewide disaster with the spread of the novel coronavirus, which had infected 39 people in Bexar County as of Saturday night. Attorney General Ken Paxton is reminding vendors and businesses that price gouging is illegal, and is threatening fines of up to $10,000 if they are caught doing it.

"We are also urging businesses and retailers to take a step back when you are pricing necessities," Meza said.

A KENS 5 Eyewitness sent us photos of one store on the south side, claiming it is spiking up prices. The store is selling two-and-a-half dozen eggs for $7.49, while a roll of toilet paper is apparently going for nearly $4.

Signs posted in the store state that management apologizes for the inconvenience and that the higher prices are coming from its vendors.

Meanwhile, Meza wants shoppers to speak up if they see something out of the ordinary.

"Unfortunately, it is happening," he said. "It is probably going to happen. We need folks to step up. If they see something, say something. Don't just share with friends and family."

If you do suspect price gouging, Meza said you can file a complaint online with the BBB and you can also do so with the Texas Attorney General's Office.

Meanwhile, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office tells KENS 5 they have received complaints and expect the number of reports to go up. Investigators are reviewing them and soon will be paying a visit to those stores allegedly engaging in the practice.

STATEMENT FROM THRIF-T-MART:

"Thrif-T-Mart has been a family-owned South Side grocer since 1975. We love our local community which has given us so much over the years, and we will continue to do everything we can to provide access to essential foods and services during these challenging times.

Like many grocery stores, we have seen unprecedented demand over the last couple weeks. Our traditional suppliers could not fill our shelves with things like toilet paper and milk because of this demand. To keep up we have had to turn to more non-traditional vendors, such as food service companies that usually supply restaurants, to keep these essentials on our shelves for our customers. The store prices that KENS aired last night reflect changes in vendor prices for a few key products, not an increase in our margins. We have maintained our regular markup rates which are necessary to keep our business afloat and our employees paid. We would never take advantage of our customers who have supported us for years, many of whom we know by name.

We are blessed to have this store, and as a family, we take pride in helping feed our community and employing people in our neighborhood. We look forward to continuing to serve our loyal customers in good times and in bad."

