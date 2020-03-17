CALIFORNIA, USA — Delivery companies are raising the bar for service while lowering the bar to use their services during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, Gov. Gavin Newsom called for bar closures, a 50% reduction in restaurant occupancy, and home isolation for seniors on Sunday.

While Jot Condie, CEO of the California Restaurant Association, called the move "responsible," he also said it could lead to a "thinning of the herd" for restaurants.

However, some restaurants and restaurant-goers are being given an extra lifeline from the delivery companies as they either reduce prices for customers or waive the delivery fees temporarily.

Postmates

Through March 31, the company is dropping delivery fees by half from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on orders of $10 or more.

In a special partnership, Postmates is also offering free delivery on Chipotle orders through March.

Uber Eats

The company announced on Monday that they'll be waiving delivery fees for more than 100,000 independent restaurants using their service across the United States and Canada.

Coronavirus Background

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

The CDC also says facemasks should only be used by people who show symptoms of the virus. If you’re not sick, you do not have to wear a facemask. The CDC says the immediate risk to the U.S. public is low.

