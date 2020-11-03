SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are taking new precautions in response to the global spread of coronavirus.

Our Evan Closky obtained a letter about the team's response from RC Buford, the CEO of the Spurs and president of Spurs Sports & Entertainment. The letter to the San Antonio Spurs fan club outlines several measures that are now in effect at the AT&T Center, Toyota Field, and the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The changes reflect an increased emphasis on cleanliness, and include the following action items:

Additional cleaning staff wiping down surfaces using hospital-grade disinfectant

Staff will disinfect every seat before and after each event

Extra soap and hand sanitizer will be stocked throughout the arenas, along with reminders about personal hygiene.

This letter comes on the heels of a rare joint press release from the NBA, NHL, MLB, and MLS saying that locker rooms for all leagues will be closed to the media until further notice.

Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich answered questions outside of the locker room ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Mavericks. He was his usual sarcastic self.

"I'm gonna defy everything that Adam (Silver) comes out with," Pop joked, deadpan. "It doesn't matter what I think, whatever Adam does is fine with me, I don't think about it."

Pop had a simple response when asked if he liked the new setup better with the media out of the locker room.

"I don't care," he said.

Pop took a more serious tone when talking about his friend and former assistant Ettore Messina, who now coaches in his home country of Italy. The entire country has been placed in quarantine.

"He can't leave," Popovich said. "It's funny, he came and visited, but it was just before everything started."

"Obviously with the measures they've taken, people are concerned," Popovich said. "We're not at that stage yet, but who knows, we could get there. I don't think anybody's taking it lightly."

Spurs players also spoke to reporters today in the media workroom. Media members are not allowed in the Spurs' practice area either until further notice.

"I've been told not to sign and take photos at all and have any interaction," said Spurs guard Patty Mills. "But even if we do, making sure you wash your hands."

"It's obviously in place to take care of us players, so we can go out and perform," said Mills. Patty says he always washes up after interacting with fans, so these adjustments aren't too crazy.

"I don't think this is a massive distraction as compared to all the other stuff that we're going through as a team this season," said Mills. "When you're knowledgeable about the subject, it doesn't become a distraction."

Staff doctors gave a presentation to the team Tuesday morning, explaining the best steps to take to stay safe.

Mills said he has spoken to his friend and teammate Marco Belinelli, who has been away from the team with an illness. He is from northern Italy, one of the areas hardest hit by coronavirus outside of China.

"He's obviously feeling the impact that his family and friends and whole country are going through," said Mills, who spent a lot of this season processing destructive wildfires in his home country of Australia. "I obviously can relate to that."

Derrick White spoke to the media as well, emphasizing the importance of hand washing. He also talked about not being able to interact with fans before the game, a disappointing development, but not one that will change his mindset.

"I don't think it'll change too much," White said. "They'll still be there cheering for us while we're running out of the tunnel."

He was also asked about the possibility that games will be played without fans in attendance.

"That would be crazy," White said. "Being in an empty gym would be kinda weird."

The Spurs are clearly aware of coronavirus, but the players aren't going to let fear keep them from the city's restaurants and coffee shops.

"We'll still go about our days like we usually do," said Mills. "Staying healthy and taking these precautionary measures is a daily thing for us."

"I just try to be safe, wash my hands, use hand sanitizer," said White. "Other than that, it doesn't really keep me up at night."

