SAN ANTONIO — A major change in coronavirus testing has arrived in San Antonio. Two pop-up testing sites started Thursday on the city's west side.

However, some people say they had to wait in long lines at Las Palmas Library and Woodlawn Lake Park to get the tests.

A KENS 5 eyewitness snapped pictures of people patiently waiting to get tested for the coronavirus.

Metro Health Director Dr. Dawn Emerick said the city was equipped for day one, but they did learn some things.

"We were happy to see the response... surprised to see the response," she said. "We will be better tomorrow."

The city has expanded on who can get tested, including people showing no symptoms. However, the city is targeting certain groups:

"The marginalized populations and some of our communities of color," Emerick said. "But, anyone who is asymptomatic, certainly you can get a test."

Testing asymptomatic people is groundbreaking for the city. It has only tested people with no symptoms in congregant settings, like nursing homes and the jail. Emerick said it's too early to say whether Bexar County will see a spike in cases.

"We haven't done this in the general public," she said. "So, we really don't know."

Emerick said the long lines at the walk-up testing locations do paint a picture about our community.

"We want to focus on those areas where there are uninsured and where there is a provider desert, a historic provider desert," she said. "I think it is a sign that we should have been there earlier. We are glad that we are there."

Emerick said more tests are coming to the sites as well as more people to administer them. As of Thursday, each site had 150 tests. You don't need an appointment to get a test.

These two pop-up sites open at 10 a.m. and run until 5 p.m. They will be open until Saturday. Click here for more information on the testing sites.