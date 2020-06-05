SAN ANTONIO — Free and accessible coronavirus testing is coming to underserved and minority communities in San Antonio as part of a partnership between Metro Health and San Antonio Fire Department’s Mobile Integrated Health Program.

The city announced Wednesday that two walk-up COVID-19 test sites will open from May 7 through May 9 at the Las Palmas Library parking lot and Woodlawn Lake Park. The two locations do not require an appointment.

Additionally, more mobile coronavirus test collection locations are now available to San Antonio residents at no cost.

In a statement released Wednesday, Metro Health Director Dr. Dawn Emerick stressed her team "is working every day to contain the virus and limit its impact, so we must provide resources in the areas of greatest need."

"By bringing no-cost COVID-19 testing sites into our neighborhoods, we are able to reach people that may not be able to access testing that is far from their home. We will continue to provide resources to our vulnerable communities in need because we are committed to addressing health inequities.”

At Tuesday evening's briefing, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced the San Antonio area had 1,677 total confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 52 deaths.

RELATED: Real-time updates: More Texas businesses to open by week's end; some high school graduations allowed

RELATED: Gold's Gym announces reopening of San Antonio locations

RELATED: Gov. Abbott to meet with Trump, other Republican governors to discuss COVID-19

Testing Locations