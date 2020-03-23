Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Sunday announced new orders for non-critical businesses in the state as well as a new state task force to combat the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Polis ordered all non-critical places of employment to reduce in-person workforce by 50% at the minimum. He said employers can do this by allowing people to work from home or stagger schedules to limit the number of people in the workplace at a time.

The order does not apply to critical workplaces such as health care, public safety, news media and those providing necessities. Businesses have until Tuesday to comply, Polis said.

Polis also asked that Coloradans do their part in the fight against the virus by only grocery shopping once a week rather than twice and to consider things like jogging or walking outside during less crowded times and fewer days a week.

"People have asked, 'how are you going to enforce this?'" Polis said during the Sunday news conference. "There’s a far greater enforcement, his name is the Grim Reaper. if you don’t follow these protocols you will be jeopardizing lives."

The governor asked that Coloradans stay home unless obtaining or delivering critical supplies, outdoor recreation activities that allow for a 6-foot distance between people, work and caring for other people, pets or livestock.

Polis also announced the Innovation Response Team Task Force for the state and named four immediate goals:

Statewide system for mass testing and results

Mobile technology to track illness

Create a suite of service for people under isolation or quarantine (internet access, food delivery, etc.)

Secure supplies and personal protective equipment to keep health care workers safe

Polis spoke about mass testing multiple times, saying quarantining a whole society is unsustainable.

Polis added that thousands of Coloradans likely have the illness and it's just a matter of time before there are positive cases in all of the state's 64 counties.

When asked about unemployment, Polis acknowledged the difficulties in applying for aid and said there is a maximum number of transactions that can happen at a time. He suggested people try to apply late at night or early morning. In the last week alone, 26,000 people filed claims, according to the state Department of Labor.

