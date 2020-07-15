Phase three of promising coronavirus vaccine study to take place in San Antonio

Volunteers are needed for the study that likely starts July 27.

SAN ANTONIO — A third phase in the first vaccine trial set to begin late this month right here in San Antonio. There is a huge need for volunteers for the trial in the Alamo City.

The first phase of the Moderna trial brought good news, with two doses of the vaccine producing a quick immune response. But a big questions remains about the immunity of the vaccine they're trying to develop.

Douglas Dunham, the Chief Medical Director of Clinical Trials of Texas, who will oversee the trial here told us, "The question related to that, is going to be long-term immunity, and how long this immunity that's being obtained with the vaccine is going to last and protect patients?"

Phase one of the study enrolled 45 healthy volunteers ages 18 to 55, split roughly 50-50 between men and women. They tested three dosage levels of Moderna's vaccine.

The participants were 89% white, and the remaining participants minorities. Getting more minorities to participate in the next step is extremely important.

"These are the folks being hardest hit with this disease right now so we want them to be able to participate to help us get more information about how the virus affects them," Dunham said.

For the third phase it is important to note volunteers would not be injected with COVID, and it would not increase their chance of getting the virus at all.

Dunham added, "An important thing for people to realize is they are not going to get the virus if it's from the vaccine, and those symptoms you may experience are just evidence that the vaccine is doing what we want to do to the body."

Until we have the vaccine which will stop progression of the virus, keep washing your hands, social distancing, and wearing a mask in public.

"If we are doing these other things we can slow the trend down, and we can do the things that we as the entire population can participate in this, and do our part to help protect all of us," said Dunham.