SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Valero Open in San Antonio will be played without fans in response to coronavirus.

The PGA Tour announced in a statement that several events will be impacted, at least through the Valero Open which will be held at TPC San Antonio starting April 2.

"The health and safety of our players, employees, partners, volunteers, fans and everybody associated with the PGA TOUR is our top priority," said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

Other Tour events will be played without fans as well, including the Players Championship which is set to begin tomorrow.

"The recently announced travel advisories and potential logistical issues associated with players and staff traveling internationally limit our ability to successfully stage the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. Therefore, we are going to postpone that event."

The Valero Texas Open was first played in 1922, and it's the third oldest PGA Tour tournament, only younger than the Western Open (1899) and Canadian Open (1904).

Every tournament has been played in San Antonio, and it is the oldest Professional Golf Tour tournament to have been held in the same city its entire existence.

The AT&T Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio is the venue for the tournament. It is adjacent to the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa. This is the 11th year that TPC San Antonio has hosted the tournament. It is the eighth local course to have hosted the event.



