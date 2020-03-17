SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The above video was originally published March 16.

As more San Antonians practice social distance to allay the spread of coronavirus through the community, local restaurants and businesses are transitioning to the digital space.

Pearl Farmers Market announced Tuesday they were launching online ordering and curbside pickup during this social distancing period.

Pearl said customers can go online and create an order for pickup. Orders must be submitted by midnight Wednesday and can be picked up on Friday.

Curbside pickup will be available from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday at the Pearl Stable located at 307 Pearl Pkwy. Signs will direct customers to the curbside location, where Pearl representatives will hand off orders.

“This is a trying time for people around the globe and we are doing everything we can to help people get through this,” said Nancy Fitch, Sr. Markets Manager at Pearl.

“We understand that many people rely on the weekly Farmers Market and we hope this online experience will give everyone the resources they need, all while supporting our farmers.”

More information is available at Pearl's website. Click here to place an order.

