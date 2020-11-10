Broncos-Patriots game postponed after reports of another positive COVID-19 test for New England

NFL reporter Adam Schefter tweeted the new positive test result in New England makes it four for the team in the past eight days.

The NFL says it has postponed Monday's game between the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos. It comes after a report from ESPN that the league shut down the Patriots' facility after a new positive test for COVID-19.

Schefter reports the game is being moved to next Sunday, which would have been the Patriots' bye week. The Broncos were supposed to play the Miami Dolphins next week, but that game will be moved.

ESPN reports its the third time in 10 days the Patriots facility has been shut down due to COVID-19.

It's the second straight week COVID-19 has put the Patriots schedule in the spotlight. Last week's New England-Kansas City game had to be pushed from Sunday to Monday after quarterback Cam Newton tested positive. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray are also on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to ESPN.

The Broncos-Patriots game had already been moved from Sunday to Monday prior to the announcement by the NFL.