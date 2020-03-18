Most South Texas schools have already extended Spring Break for another week. On Tuesday, several decided to do it again. Many schools will now remain closed until April 3rd.

Seven-year-old Cora Joy doesn't have any complaints. She spent Tuesday, which should've been a school day, playing around at the park with her mom, Christine.

"Oh, she was thrilled," Christine said. "I think it's better safe than sorry, for now, as we're still trying to figure out the situation with the coronavirus."

Cora goes to an elementary school in Alamo Heights ISD. Northside ISD, Southside ISD and North East ISD have also extended the break.

NEISD Director of Communications Aubrey Chancellor said this is their way of committing to the CDC's recommendations for social distancing.

"This is really unprecedented. We're doing things differently than we've ever had to do before. We're having to think differently," Chancellor said. "But again, I think our number one priority is the safety and the health of our students and staff and we're going to do our part for that."

Chancellor said even though they're extending the break, this isn't a vacation for students.

"Starting on Monday, they will be expected to do distance learning," Chancellor said. "So this week, our teachers, our principals, everyone is working together to come up with specific plans for everyone from kindergarteners all the way up to seniors in high school."

In the meantime, cleaning crews will still visit each campus. Chancellor doesn't expect schools to stay closed past April 3rd, but that could change.

"The next few weeks will be very telling to see where we are with the spread," Chancellor said. "I really think right now we have to evaluate as we move forward and just take it from there."

Christine said Cora's school has also been helpful with the transition.

"Everyone has been really supportive," Christine said. "The teacher called all the students in the class today and discussed options for some education activities we could do this week."

Even though this situation isn't ideal, Christine said she's all for it if it means keeping her daughter safe.

"As a parent, I do feel better about her being home," Christine said. "I think it's gonna work out."

For a running list of district closures, click here.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE: