COVID-19 vaccine appointments now open for children ages 5-11 at the Wonderland of the Americas clinic

SAN ANTONIO — University Hospital is requiring appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine appointment for children aged 5-11.

This comes after the FDA and CDC have authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children in that age group.

Appointments are required for children 5-11 years of age to receive the vaccine at University Health's Wonderland of the America's clinic. Kids must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to provide written consent for the vaccine. Proof of age is also required at the appointment.

Anyone age 12 and over does not need an appointment and can get a vaccine on a walk-in basis.

Appointments will start Thursday, November 4. Click here to book an appointment.