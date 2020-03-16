SAN ANTONIO — It's hard for Lisa Talley to go through her social media feed without feeling panicked.

"None of us have seen stores like this," she said, as she pointed to a photo of empty shelves on her phone. "It's scary to see; that's scary to people," she said.

It's that fear that's left her and her cleaning business desperately looking for supplies, as panic purchasing takes over San Antonio.

"I went Wednesday, and everything was there and fine. By Thursday evening my friends were like, 'It's all empty,'" Talley, the owner of Mom's House Cleaning, said.

"So lately, we have struggled to try to find cleaning supplies. We've been wandering from store to store."

She's not alone. Empty shelves have been a common sight across the city and something even the Governor said on Monday doesn't need to happen.

"Let's just say you were to contract COVID-19," Governor Greg Abbott said at a news conference. "It's not as if you're suddenly going to need a whole lot more toilet paper."

But the wave of fear across the city isn't only hitting the shelves. Airbnb's have seen cancellations meaning less business for those renters and fewer places for Talley to clean up.

But the best advice she -- as well as our governor can give-- is to remain calm. After all, there is nothing more contagious than hysteria.

