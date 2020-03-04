HOUSTON — With so many people turning to delivery services for food, groceries and other necessities, it's important to know how to handle packages during this pandemic.

There are reports delivery drivers and postal workers have tested positive for the virus.

So, what do you need to do when packages are delivered to your home?

First, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said COVID-19 can live on cardboard for up to 24 hours.

However, the CDC said there’s little risk of spreading the virus through packages that are shipped over a period of days or weeks.

In addition, the World Health Organization added, “The likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, traveled, and been exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low.”

The United States Postal Service along with major companies like Amazon, FedEx and UPS have all adopted new policies to better practice social distancing like suspending the need for signatures for most packages or unattended deliveries.

If you are expecting a delivery, leave instructions like “drop off at the door”.

Also, open the package outside and throw away the boxes immediately. Then wash your hands with soap and warm water.

With other mail, wipe it down and wash your hands again. Also clean any surfaces that come in contact with packages and other mail.