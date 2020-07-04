Texas Senate members of both parties are stepping up to assist the overwhelmed Texas Workforce Commission. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick’s office announced today that nearly 200 members of his team will begin training with the TWC as early as Thursday, April 9.

“My office contacted the TWC first thing Monday morning, who welcomed our help. Senators agreed to allow their staff members to volunteer at the TWC. As of noon today, almost 200 senate staffers, as well as staffers in my office, have volunteered.” Patrick’s office said in a statement.

Cisco Gamez, a spokesman for the Texas Workforce Commission said last week that the TWC was receiving over 1.5 million calls a day and that their system just wasn’t ready for a surge that large.

If you are applying for unemployment benefits, read through our FAQ to help navigate the system.

