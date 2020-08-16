'Our whole community will be mourning his loss' | Jasper County Justice of the Peace dies of COVID-19

Justice of the Peace Jimmy Miller was hospitalized at Nachodoches Memorial Hospital and moved to a Tyler hospital before he succumbed to the illness August 14.

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A Jasper County Justice of the Peace died from novel coronavirus late Friday evening.

Jasper County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Jimmy Miller tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21, Jasper County Emergency Management Coordinator Billy Ted Smith said.

Miller was hospitalized at Nachodoches Memorial Hospital and was moved to a hospital in Tyler before his wife said he succumbed to the illness August 14, he said.

Jasper County Judge Mark Allen said Miller was in the middle of his first term as Justice of the Peace after serving as an employee for several years with the county's Precinct 2 Commissioners Road and Bridge Department.

"He was a real good guy, kind of a gentle giant," Allen said. "We just lost one of our people, we are all going to miss him. Our whole Jasper County community will be mourning his loss."

Allen asked for prayers for Millers' family.