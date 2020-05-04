ORANGE, Texas — Orange County has closed all county offices for the week after an employee with the Orange Co. Sheriff's Office tested positive for COVID-19.

Orange Co. Judge John Gothia said in a news release Sunday that Public Health is doing an investigation of the buildings that the employee may have entered and that those buildings will be professional disinfected.

Orange Co. Sheriff's Office PIO Sgt. Kari Mahaffey said in a Facebook post that they were notified of the positive test late Friday by the Southeast Texas Emergency Operations Center.

"In an abundance of caution and according to the guidelines of the Center for Disease Control, a number of employees were notified of the positive result and were told to self-quarantine at home," Mahaffey said. "This was done to protect the citizens of Orange County and the employees who had not come into contact with the infected individual. The self-quarantine will last for 14 days as per the recommendation of the CDC."

Orange Co. offices will be closed starting Monday, April 6. Offices were already closed on Friday in observance of Good Friday.

Judge Gothia says the closure will be evaluated weekly.

Sheriff Keith Merritt wants the public to know that the Sheriff’s Office is still continuing to run effectively and efficiently during this time," Mahaffey said. "We will serve the needs of the citizens during this trying time and provide law enforcement services to the County of Orange."

RELATED: LSP: COVID-19 checkpoints, screenings may result in backups into Texas; Sabine Co. border closed at Pendleton Bridge

RELATED: Texas graded a D- for social distancing; Chambers, Liberty Co. get F grades

RELATED: 'This is the moment to not be going to the grocery store' | White House coronavirus expert makes plea to slow the spread

RELATED: H-E-B, Walmart, Target among Southeast Texas stores making changes to help stop the spread of COVID-19

School Impacts | Business Impacts, Closures | Map of SE Texas cases | Coronavirus symptoms & prevention | Coronavirus questions answered

RELATED: Tracking COVID-19: Southeast Texas coronavirus tracking maps

SYMPTOMS:

Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases, the CDC says.

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

PREVENT THE SPREAD:

Clean your hands often

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol . Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

with people who are sick Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.

Stay home if you’re sick

Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care. Learn what to do if you are sick.

Cover coughs and sneezes

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow. Throw used tissues in the trash.

in the trash. Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Clean and disinfect