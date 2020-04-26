FRISCO, Texas — Hundreds of demonstrators crowded together in front of Frisco City Hall, Saturday, demanding Gov. Greg Abbott allow businesses, schools and churches to reopen immediately.

“The time is come to stop living in fear, Texas," Grant Bynum, an Open Texas administrator, told the crowd. "Open Texas now!"

Among the speakers was Shelley Luther, the Dallas salon owner who opened up her business Friday despite a stay-at-home order that keeps non-essential businesses closed through April 30.

Dallas police issued Luther a citation at her business Salon A la Mode after it opened.

Luther tore the citation up onstage Saturday as the crowd cheered.

“I’m not anyone special,” Luther said. “I just know that I have rights. You have rights to feed your children and make income and anyone that wants to take away those rights is wrong.”

Even as the total number of COVID-19 diagnoses continues to rise in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, many want businesses to reopen, regardless of what elected officials say.

“In all wars there are casualties,” U.S. Army veteran Carl Fira said through a megaphone.

Fira said people are facing an "invisible enemy."

"We need to not be afraid like the American soldier, and push through, get our lives back feed our family," Fira said. "We don’t need to ask permission from nobody. Even if some people die.”

Similar Open Texas rallies were held at the same time in Austin and San Antonio.

Abbott is expected to announce on Monday details of how he plans for the state to reopen businesses.

