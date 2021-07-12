First cases of omicron variant identified in Bexar County

UT Health San Antonio conducted the genome testing and confirmed two cases of the omicron variant have been identified in Bexar County.

UT Health San Antonio officials conducted genome testing and confirmed two cases of the omicron variant in the area.

Metro Health officials said they expected to see the variant arrive in San Antonio "eventually" and continued to encourage vaccination as the best defense against COVID-19.

“Metro Health has been monitoring this situation the past few weeks as it has been unfolding around the globe, so we expected to see cases in Bexar County eventually,” Metro Health Director Claude A. Jacob is quoted as saying in a relase. “Vaccination continues to be the best defense and protection against COVID-19. We recommend that individuals who are not vaccinated do so as soon as possible to help protect themselves from the omicron variant.”

UT Health said the samples were collected from patients on Nov. 27 and Dec. 7.

“Samples are sequenced from the UT Health San Antonio Molecular Diagnostic clinical laboratory, as well as University Health and Community Labs,” Dr. Marjorie David, director of the Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory at UT Health San Antonio, is quoted as saying in the release.

Last week, Bexar County health officials increased the local coronavirus risk level from low to mild for the first time since early November—and local health authorities say the risk level is worsening.