COLUMBUS, Ohio — As students throughout Ohio prepare for their school to be closed these next three weeks because of coronavirus concerns, Gov. Mike DeWine is suggesting the “extended spring break” he ordered last week could potentially last even longer.

He’s now saying it’s possible schools within the state of Ohio could be closed for the remainder of the school year.

“We’ve informed the superintendents, while we’ve closed schools for three weeks, the odds are that this is going to go on a lot longer,” DeWine told CNN on Sunday morning. “It would not surprise me at all if schools do not open again this year.”

Last Thursday, Gov. DeWine announced a statewide order to close all K-12 schools after classes end Monday, March 16 through Friday, April 3.

It was one of multiple actions made by Gov. DeWine to help slow the spread of coronavirus. Last week he also ordered a ban on gatherings of more than 100 people.

Saturday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ohio had doubled to 26.

RELATED: Coronavirus and Ohio: The latest updates

RELATED: Michael Symon to help you cook through ‘cooped up’ conditions amid coronavirus

RELATED: Coronavirus and Ohio: The latest updates

RELATED: Photos: 3News staff shares their best smiles to help lift everyone's spirits; share your selfies with us!

RELATED: Cleveland Clinic & University Hospitals partner together to offer drive-thru coronavirus testing