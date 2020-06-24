Officials shut down recreation areas at Canyon Lake due to large crowds

The US Army Corps of Engineers is worried about large crowds that could spread coronavirus and the impact the crowds have had on the land.

SAN ANTONIO — The US Army Corps of Engineers at Canyon Lake will temporarily close recreation areas due to safety concerns, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office.

Officials are worried about large crowds that could spread coronavirus as cases and hospitalizations spike in Texas, and they're also concerned about the impact the crowds have had on the land.

"In recent weeks, large crowds have been gathering in and around Overlook Park and the Guadalupe Trail. The size of the crowds have caused concern for public safety and negative impacts to the environment," said Javier Pérez Canyon Lake manager.

"In an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19, USACE urged customers to follow social distancing and other CDC guidelines as parks were reopened in May," he said. "The recent crowds at Overlook Park and the Guadalupe Trail have not been in compliance with those COVID-19 CDC guidelines."

Comal County reported 73 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the area to 419 according to Comal County Public Health, where two employees have tested positive.