San Antonio leaders to community: Be considerate, be safe over holiday weekend

The city is hoping to avoid a post-holiday coronavirus spike.

SAN ANTONIO — After Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, San Antonio saw a spike in coronavirus cases. Mayor Ron Nirenberg hopes another warning ahead of the Labor Day Weekend will prevent a similar outcome.

"Please maintain your focus and vigilance so that we can continue to see schools, open up as well as those activities and businesses that we want to see thrive in the months to come," Nirenberg said at Thursday evening's coronavirus briefing.

The City of San Antonio will close its parks for the weekend to keep people from gathering in large groups. All city trails will remain open.

Theme parks, meanwhile, will also remain open and celebrate Labor Day with increased safety measures. Seaworld kicks off its annual "Beir Fest" Friday. Bier Fest features a lineup of more than 60 beers from around the globe, including a variety of local favorites.

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in September, as well as on Labor Day, guests can safely explore and sample local and global beers. The park will also offer a fireworks display on Saturday and Sunday.

Metro Health Medical Director Junda Woo said she's more concerned about bars drawing a crowd.

"We know that the outdoors is safer than indoors," Woo said. "The places I worry about the most are places that are indoors where people don't socially distance."

Nirenberg said it's important for the community to continue what it's been doing in regards to COVID-19 mitigation, which has resulted in lower hospitalization and infection numbers in August. He said a mistake made over the weekend could hurt that progress.

"Although the number of cases has dropped, coronavirus is still present through our community," Nirenberg said. "It's tempting to get out, barbeque with family, and it would be tempting to let your guard down. But we do have to remember that lives are depending on us all to stay disciplined."

All city and county parks will be closed to the public effective Friday at 11:59 p.m. until Tuesday at 5 a.m.