SAN ANTONIO — City health officials say 23 residents from a handful of San Antonio nursing facilities have been transferred to a west-side care center after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The development comes as metro health leaders say they are investigating four local facilities where the coronavirus has had an impact—Advanced Rehab Live Oak, Rio at Mission Trails, Pecan Valley Nursing Home and Legends Oak West.

In addition to the 23 residents, 16 staff between the four facilities have been diagnosed with the virus. The brunt of the cases stem from Rio at Mission Trails, where nine residents and eight employees have tested positive.

The infected residents have been temporarily relocated to the west side's River City Care Center, which last month volunteered its facility for coronavirus-positive patients who don't need hospital care.

On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott said all residents and staff at Texas nursing homes must be tested for the virus, saying that long-term care facility residents accounted for 47% of all coronavirus-related deaths in the state so far.

As for San Antonio's Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where more than 100 tested positive and at least 18 died from virus-related complications, the city says that particular investigation has ended "after no new cases were identified for more than 14 days."

