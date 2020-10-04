SAN ANTONIO — As part of the latest strategies to slow the spread of the coronavirus in San Antonio, city officials say two nursing facilities have been identified as places where COVID-19-positive nursing home residents can temporarily go—so long as hospital care isn't needed.

Current residents at those two facilities – Westover Hills Rehabiliation and River City Care Center – are being moved to other community homes for the time being.

The movie is a precautionary one, as San Antonio officials say "no sick residents have been moved to either facility" as of yet. No other local outbreaks have been identified aside from the emergency at Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where 10 residents have died have testing positive for COVID-19 and dozens more have tested positive.

The effort will allow San Antonio officials and first responders to more efficiently utilize their supply of vital equipment.

"If the need arises, these facilities will allow for proper separation of infected residents from the rest of the long-term-care population, while greatly reducing the amount of personal protective equipment needed in nursing homes by concentrating those recovering in one place," San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood is quoted as saying in the city's release.

