Not a numbers game: COVID-19 confirmations as big as Texas

Coronavirus trackers have Texas as the first state to cross the million-person mark for confirmed cases. Those cases alone could populate a major city.

SAN ANTONIO — Veterans Day 2020 did not come with good news for Texas; according to the Associated Press, the Lone Star state became the first in the country with 1 million confirmed cases.

Thursday afternoon, the confirmations stood at 1,050,992 until the next update. That's more cases than people who live in Austin or call Ft. Worth home.

The COVID-19 death toll in Texas went up to 19,544. The dead outnumber the 18,000 plus citizens who live in Boerne.

In Bexar County, confirmations for coronavirus cases are inching closer to 69,000. It's more than people who live in Victoria or Pflugerville or San Marcos.

San Antonio's Metro Health confirms 1,285 deaths from the virus as of Thursday afternoon. There are fewer citizens in Marion or not as many airmen estimated at Randolph Air Force Base.

Nationally, viral confirmations are nearing 10.5 million cases. Picture those cases as the populations of New York City and San Antonio combined.

The Texas Department of State Health Services' COVID-19 dashboard shows 985,380 confirmations for the coronavirus and 19,004 deaths.