Northside ISD high school staff to self-isolate after employee claims positive coronavirus test

Staff had returned to Health Careers High School to close out the campus for the school year.

SAN ANTONIO — The principal and employees at a Northside ISD school are self-isolating after a fellow employee claims to test positive for coronavirus.

Northside ISD told KENS 5 that the employee was at the campus of Health Careers High School Friday along with staff who were closing out the campus for the school year.

While on campus, the employee told a supervisor they'd been exposed to someone with coronavirus. At that point, all staff were sent home, according to the district.

The employee, who is asymptomatic, was advised to go get tested, and late last night claimed the results came back positive. The district said the employee came to campus without a mask on.

It's unclear how many employees are self-isolating and how much exposure to others the employee had.