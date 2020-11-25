North Austin nightclub remains open because code inspectors haven't witnessed COVID-19 violations, City says

City inspectors have dropped by the nightclub twice at 7 p.m. after receiving complaints and haven't seen any violations. But its doors don't open until 9 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — A North Austin nightclub reopened its doors Friday, despite Travis County prohibiting bars and nightclubs from reopening – and there's nothing the City of Austin can do because its code inspectors haven't witnessed any violations.

El Nocturno Nightclub on North Lamar Boulevard – which calls itself "the best Latino nightclub in Austin" – was live on Facebook early Saturday morning, hours after reopening to the public.

In several of the videos the club shared, you can see mask-less people dancing closely together. The nightclub has since deleted the videos after KVUE reached out for comment.

Technically, El Nocturno is not supposed to be open.

Travis County hasn't allowed bars and nightclubs to reopen, although some got special permits from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) to operate as restaurants.

The nightclub told KVUE over Facebook Messenger that's what it did. But a TABC spokesperson confirmed Tuesday afternoon that El Nocturno "has no TABC permit whatsoever," not even a food-and-beverage permit.

In fact, records show its last permit expired in February. And because it doesn't have an active permit, the TABC said there's nothing it can do.

"In the case of COVID-19 violations, the only penalty TABC can assess is to suspend the business’s permit, so if they don’t have a permit to suspend, it would fall to local health and safety officials to enforce at that level," a spokesperson said.

Since reopening, there have been at least seven complaints filed with Austin 311 against the nightclub for violating COVID-19 orders, according to the City. One of those is with the Austin Fire Department; the other six are with the Austin Code Department.

But despite these complaints and the Facebook videos, code inspectors haven't actually found any violations. Why?

A City spokesperson told KVUE the code department's COVID-19 response hours are between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Code inspectors have dropped by the nightclub twice – at 7 p.m. – and found no violations.

However, the nightclub's doors don't open until two hours later, according to its Facebook page, so there was likely no crowd there when the inspectors arrived.

The City shared the following statement:

"Our COVID-19 compliance teams operate on a complaint-based system for reporting violations. Potential violators need to be observed by a compliance team member to have violated a local Order or Rule in order to be considered in violation. We do not use video footage to prosecute individuals or businesses. Additionally, it must be clear that an individual or business is violating an Order or Rule, including occupancy and masking violations. Individuals observing a violation at a business should call 311 to report the violation."

In Austin, Latinos make up nearly 50% of the city's COVID-19 deaths despite making up about a third of the population.