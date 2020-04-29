COMAL COUNTY, Texas — Nonprofits in Comal County are working to meet needs for hundreds of families.

Despite losing millions of dollars in revenue during the coronavirus pandemic, the groups are still making a difference.

“Nonprofit organizations serve people in crisis in New Braunfels and Comal County 365 days a year. So this is not a situation totally unfamiliar to our organizations,” said the McKenna Foundation CEO, Alice Jewell. “However, doing it on this scale and serving folks who have perhaps not ever had to navigate the social services system before, proved some challenges.”

Over the last 10 weeks, Jewell has seen partner nonprofits adapt to the coronavirus crisis.

The need for services like emergency rent payments, food assistance, mental and spiritual support is increasing in the hill country, much like the rest of the United States.

But revenue for 31 nonprofits throughout Comal County is expected to plummet.

“We asked them to estimate their lost revenue from mid-March through May,” said Jewell. “During that 10-week period, the 31 nonprofits that responded estimate that they will lose just over $3.6 million in revenue.”

The McKenna Foundation is finding ways to support these crucial social services.

As the groups plan for the future, apply for grants and pray for donations, they are still making a difference.

Working together on the Comal Emergency Relief Fund (CERF), in the last few weeks, they’ve paid rent and mortgage bills for 235 families. CERF will be available as long as there is money to give.

“We don't want people sitting at home alone in crisis. We want them to know that their community is here,” said Jewell.

Those needing services or wanting to donate can visit: ComalCountyCares.com.

