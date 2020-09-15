No car? No problem. Walk-up testing arrives in SA. Here is where you can find it.

"There is easy access, it's walkable - they don't need to have a car to get to it. We're bringing it straight to the community," Warner said.

SAN ANTONIO — At the corner of Nogalitos Street and South Park Boulevard stands a window of opportunity for the thousands of families in the Collins Gardens neighborhood searching for accessibility.

"It's really just to provide access for those who may have not had it before," Stephanie Warner with Curative said.

The concept is easy: Provide free coronavirus testing to the neighborhoods that so desperately need it. For San Antonio, right now, that's the southside as well as the Las Palmas neighborhood on the westside.

Currently, Curative has two walk-up sites set up, at the Collins Gardens Library parking lot as well as the Las Palmas Library parking lot. The sites run seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

"This is bringing our kiosks and our vans to those demographic areas where there is easy access, it's walkable - they don't need to have a car to get to it. We're bringing it straight to the community," Warner said.

Curative is providing free walk-up self-administered oral COVID-tests. An employee walks you through the process before you submit the test and wait 1-2 days for results that can make a difference, as we near a flu season unlike any other.

"So we'll be offering Influenza A and B testing in combination with our COVID-19 testing to ensure that patient has the right information and access to their information."