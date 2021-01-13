NISD students asked to switch to distance learning for 10 days

Superintendent Dr. Brian Woods sent an email to parents and guardians on Wednesday, asking them to make the switch to "get past the surge" of COVID-19 cases in SA.

SAN ANTONIO — In an email to parents – in addition to videos posted on social media – Northside Independent School District is asking families to consider keeping their children home for 10 school days.

"We have all learned so much during the pandemic," Dr. Brian Woods, NISD Superintendent, said. "One of the things I’ve come to appreciate is that opening schools is certainly easier than keeping them open."

Woods continues by explaining that the "rise in San Antonio these last few weeks since the holidays" is concerning and he hopes NISD can do its part to "avoid broader closures of schools or other important institutions."

A few paragraphs down, Woods pleads with families to keep their children home to participate in distance learning.

"If your child is currently attending school in-person, I ask that you consider switching them to virtual learning for the next two weeks, from Jan. 19 after the upcoming Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday until Jan. 29, the end of the month. Hopefully, this will help us to get past the surge in cases we are now seeing in our city," Woods said. "Obviously, this is not feasible for all of our families. However, if your child can be successful in the virtual environment, I ask that you consider making this temporary change. If you do choose to go to virtual learning for these two weeks, you will in no way give up an in-person slot for the rest of the school year."

Later, Woods explains his email is a request and not mandatory – especially for students in certain situations.

"If your child is more successful attending school each day, they should stay there and that option remains," Woods said.

He also went on to say that his request does not apply to the recent group of high school students who returned to in-person learning earlier this week, who are attending on an alternating day hybrid schedule because there are "relatively small numbers of students in attendance" on NISD's high school campuses.