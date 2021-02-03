'We're not out of the woods yet' | Nirenberg calls Abbott's decision on mask mandate, business capacity 'a huge mistake'

"COVID-19 is still widespread in our community and infecting far too many vulnerable residents," the San Antonio mayor said after Abbott announced the change.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg responded to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to end the statewide mask mandate and allow businesses to fully reopen, calling it "a huge mistake."

Opening everything to 100% while simultaneously nixing our state's mask mandate is a huge mistake.



COVID-19 is still widespread in our community and infecting far too many vulnerable residents.



Please join me in continuing to wear a mask.



We're not out of the woods yet. https://t.co/aYwaaWV6Xt — Mayor Ron | Wear a mask! 😷 (@Ron_Nirenberg) March 2, 2021

"Opening everything to 100% while simultaneously nixing our state's mask mandate is a huge mistake," Nirenberg said in a tweet after the governor's announcement. "COVID-19 is still widespread in our community and infecting far too many vulnerable residents. Please join me in continuing to wear a mask. We're not out of the woods yet."

Abbott announced at a restaurant in Lubbock on Tuesday that conditions had improved in the fight against COVID-19 to the point where he felt businesses could open to full capacity starting next Wednesday.

Former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro called it "a reckless decision that would cost lives."

When @GregAbbott_TX reopened Texas too soon the first time, we were averaging around 5,000 cases per day.



Now, as he ignores public health once again, Texas averages 7,000 cases per day.



This is a reckless decision that will cost lives. pic.twitter.com/bnrpzkQaDK — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) March 2, 2021

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro released a statement accusing Abbott of intentionally undermining public safety because he thinks it's good politics.

"Abbott's following the lead of Ron DeSantis of Florida and Kristi Noem of South Dakota, both auditioning to be the next Donald Trump, and putting politics above the people of Texas," he said.

Governor Abbott’s failure to listen to science and medical advice will cost Texans their lives.



This decision is reckless and dangerous—and a desperate distraction from the Governor’s dereliction of duty during the power outages.



He’s putting politics above the people of Texas. pic.twitter.com/dMQI2c0e9K — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) March 2, 2021

San Antonio City Councilman Roberto Treviño said he was "concerned" about the governor's announcement, calling the action "premature" and one that "will make Texans less safe" at this point.

Gov Abbott announced that Texas will open at 100% next Wednesday and the mask mandate will be lifted.



I’m concerned with his announcement given the increase in our 7-day average number of probable cases. Additionally, the demand for vaccines still far outweighs the supply. pic.twitter.com/KfItZhjsCN — CM Roberto C. Treviño (@Trevino_D1) March 2, 2021

City Councilwoman Ana Sandoval said via social media that "rolling back precautions across the state...recklessly endangers the lives of millions."