San Antonio and Bexar County leaders express opposition to Gov. Abbott's lifting of coronavirus protocols

Even with the mask mandate removed, Mayor Ron Nirenberg urges everyone to continue wearing face coverings.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio and Bexar County leaders expressed frustration following Gov. Greg Abbott’s stripping of the statewide mask mandate and coronavirus safety protocols.

“No doubt we all think it’s a big mistake,” said Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.

“We’ve been through incredible challenges throughout this year, people have endured the unbelievable. People have lost their lives and we’re going to stop short of the goal. For what reason, I don’t know,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

Abbott’s order lifts the statewide requirement for face coverings in addition to allowing businesses to operate at full capacity.

“Let’s be clear, reducing our defenses will likely result in higher transmission,” Nirenberg said.

Abbott argues Texas’ increasing vaccination numbers and drop in hospitalization rates opened the door for knocking down the restrictions.

Nirenberg hopes the announcement if anything, accelerates the urgent need for vaccines to be delivered, especially with a third shot on the way.

“The state and the fed need to deliver on vaccines now. We’ve been asking now for well over a month,” Nirenberg said.

Abbott’s announcement has prompted city leaders to take a deeper look at the order and what it means for local coronavirus-related protocols.

“The governor’s orders shouldn’t be a Sudoku puzzle in terms of trying to figure out what we can or can’t do,” said City Attorney Andy Segovia.

Even with no statewide mask rule, businesses are permitted to continue observing their own safety measures beyond requiring face coverings.

Counties are now allowed to enact their own mask order. However county judges do have limited authority to impose restrictions if the coronavirus patient hospitalization rate goes up by 15% for seven days in a row, but enforcement will be difficult.