The athletic company announced on Sunday that all its stores in the United States and several other countries will close on Monday because of the continued spread of COVID-19.

Stores across the U.S., Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand will close beginning Monday. Locations will remain closed through March 27.

In a statement, Nike said: "The well-being of our teammates and consumers is our top priority so we have decided to close our stores in multiple countries around the world including in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). These closures will go into effect from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. Customers can continue to shop on Nike.com and on our Nike apps. We are taking additional steps in other Nike-managed facilities, including the option to work from home, staggered work schedules, social distancing and additional safety and cleaning steps to help protect and support our teammates. Our Nike-owned stores in South Korea, Japan, most of China and in many other countries are currently open and will continue their normal operations."

Other major retailers have announced they’re closing stores or reducing hours in response to the virus.

Grocery stores in Iowa are not shutting down or reducing hours at this time, but Hy-Vee is taking extra precautions in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. Kim Reynolds told reporters on Saturday night that Iowans should prepare for cancellations and closures in the days ahead because of confirmed community spread in Iowa.