New York helps Houston set up two additional COVID-19 testing sites

HOUSTON — New York State is lending several helping hands to the city of Houston to combat COVID-19.

According to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a team of doctors and nurses from "The Big Apple" have been in Houston for a few days now assisting area hospitals with the surge of coronavirus cases.

On Thursday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said New York has sent down additional PPE, hand sanitizer and testing kits that have allowed the city of Houston to establish two additional testing sites in low-income communities that have a high rate of infection.

The sites will be located at:

Fallbrook Church -- 12512 Walters Road

Higher Dimension Church -- 9800 Club Creek Drive

"When New York went through the unprecedented challenge and unimaginable tragedy of COVID-19's apex in the state, states throughout the country provided supplies, ventilators and personnel during our time of greatest need," Governor Cuomo said. "Now that New York's numbers have stabilized, we're returning the favor across the country, and I am glad to be able to help the great city of Houston establish two testing sites in vulnerable communities."

The two free walk-up sites are already up and running and will be available to Houston residents for the next two weeks.

Fallbrook Church testing availability:

July 16-18, 9 a.m – 5 p.m

July 20-24, 9 a.m – 5 p.m

July 25, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

July 27, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Higher Dimension Church testing availability:

July 17-18, 9 a.m – 5 p.m

July 20-24, 9 a.m – 5 p.m

July 25, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

July 27, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Please call 1-833-697-4839 to schedule an appointment.

