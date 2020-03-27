SAN ANTONIO — If you're getting tired of the same to-go food options while staying home during the coronavirus outbreak, a new website might be the just the thing to get you out of a food rut.

Belkis Lane, who goes by the name "Restaurant Fanatic" on social media, started working on an interactive map a few weeks ago. So far, there are more than 500 restaurants listed on SATakeOut.com - where you can find what time food-related businesses are open near you.

Lane is an equipment and supply specialist at Mission Restaurant Supply. She and a team of volunteers working on the website are hoping their efforts will help as many restaurants as possible to survive.

“Restaurants are a major contributor to our economy and a provider of jobs. This effort is about the people," Lane said. "We are doing this because we breathe and live restaurants every day. We are hoping to help everybody however we can.”

Restaurants and other food-related businesses like caterers and bars not already on SATakeOut.com can request to be added. There's also a section with local and state resources - such as food banks, nonprofits, schools, employment and more.

You can follow Lane on Instagram and Facebook.

