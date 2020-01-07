New order from Judge Wolff highly encourages temperature checks by businesses

A new order Wednesday highly encouraged temperature checks, and will require businesses to display a list of coronavirus symptoms at entrances. It also expands the ban on gatherings of 100 or more people to indoor and outdoor settings. The new order goes into effect at 5 p.m. tonight.

"We decided to take some additional safeguards; this is an extraordinary, dangerous time. Our hospital capacity could run out within the next week or two if we keep growing like this. So, we’re adding a couple more safeguards to it. Before we had said going into a business you had to wear a face mask. We’re now requiring that they ask questions of the person before they come in - their employees as well as their customers - whether they have any symptoms. And also doing a temperature check on them for any indoor facility."