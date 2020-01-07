x
Skip Navigation

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

coronavirus

New order from Judge Wolff highly encourages temperature checks by businesses

The city issued an order Tuesday requiring businesses to administer temperature checks.

SAN ANTONIO — One day after announcing an order that would require businesses to perform temperature checks for customers and employees, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff has walked it back.

A new order Wednesday highly encouraged temperature checks, and will require businesses to display a list of coronavirus symptoms at entrances. It also expands the ban on gatherings of 100 or more people to indoor and outdoor settings. The new order goes into effect at 5 p.m. tonight.

Wolff and San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg are expected to address the change at the daily city coronavirus update around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Wolff had this to say:

"We decided to take some additional safeguards; this is an extraordinary, dangerous time. Our hospital capacity could run out within the next week or two if we keep growing like this. So, we’re adding a couple more safeguards to it. Before we had said going into a business you had to wear a face mask. We’re now requiring that they ask questions of the person before they come in - their employees as well as their customers - whether they have any symptoms. And also doing a temperature check on them for any indoor facility." 

RELATED: San Antonio leaders announce new restrictions ahead of Fourth of July weekend as coronavirus spike worsens

RELATED: Fiesta organizers 'closely watching' coronavirus developments

RELATED: Texas COVID-19 testing sites work to increase capacity as community needs grow

RELATED: Coronavirus Tracker: San Antonio shatters single-day record with 1,268 new cases reported Tuesday