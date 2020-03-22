AUSTIN, Texas — As more Central Texans look to get tested for COVID-19 symptoms, one local company is stepping up to the plate to help.

Remedy, an Austin-based telemedicine startup launched a drive-through COVID-19 testing facility on Sunday.

But, CEO and Founder of Remedy Dr. Gabrysch said not everyone can just show up.

"We're asking you to go to our website, you essentially book a visit it's super simple. You're talking to a medical provider who will then screen you and listen to your symptoms and then if you need testing of any kind you can come to this facility and have drive-thru testing performed," said Dr. Gabrysch

Dr. Gabrysch said healthcare providers are becoming more able to provide testing, which will help to eliminate some of the frustration behind the virus.

RELATED: More coronavirus drive-thru testing facilities open around Travis County

Coronavirus in Texas: Gov. Abbott announces drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites

"This crisis has created a situation where we have to see a lot of patients quicky and efficiently and a facility like this allows us to do that," said Dr. Gabrysch. "We're going to be able to give people answers and isolate where the disease is,"

Gabrysch said Austin City Councilman Jimmy Flanagan, among other local leaders, was a huge help in getting the drive-thru facility up and running so quickly in the parking lot of the Jimmy Berger Activity Center.

