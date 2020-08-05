New Braunfels tubing business reopens with some changes

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Tubing businesses in New Braunfels are back in business - and tubers are ready to get back on the water.

The atmosphere at the Guadalupe River is very relaxed. The crowds aren’t huge, which is a good thing which makes it easier for people to practice social distancing - keeping that 6 feet apart except for people within their own group.

KENS 5 asked one group of tubers if they planned on wearing masks for their safety while floating down the river. They responded by saying, "We would end up with pretty strange tan lines on our face."

There are waterproof masks, for those who want to try to enterprise. But as the crowds grow here, employees of Rockin’ R will continue to wear masks and use hand sanitizer and practice social distancing.

They will also make sure any surface that is touched by more than one person in a day will be sanitized after each and every interaction. But for those only used by one person each day, they will be disinfected on a daily basis.

“We have enough equipment at least prior to Memorial Day. We will be taking everything off line," Shane Wolf, general manager of Rockin’ R River Rides said. "So the customers come in grab the tubes, get in the river, float down and they will leave that equipment there it will sit and dry, and then we will put the CDC solution disinfectant on it at that point in time, load it back up and get it ready for recycling the next day. That goes with all the equipment the rafts paddles tubes."

Come Memorial Day once larger crowds are expected of course they will have to disinfect those things more often. They are also asking that if anyone uses the shuttle that they wear some type of face covering like a mask and drivers are disinfecting the shuttles after each and every ride.

