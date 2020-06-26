x
coronavirus

New Braunfels closes river parks, postpones Fourth of July fireworks display

The city's decision came just hours after Gov. Abbott ordered commercial tubing/rafting, as well as gatherings of 100+, to stop as of noon today.
Credit: KENS
Historic Landa Park in New Braunfels.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The City of New Braunfels announced its river parks along the Comal River and Guadalupe River were closed as of noon today.

The move came just hours after Governor Greg Abbott issued new orders to stop commercial rafting/tubing - also as of noon - as well as gatherings of more than 100 people.

The parks include:

  • Prince Solms Park
  • Hinman Island
  • River Acres Park
  • Cypress Bend Park

Other city-owned riverfront property that is controlled or maintained by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department is also closed, including:

  • the wading pool in Landa Park
  • the Garden St. Exit
  • the Last Public Exit
  • the area under the Faust Street Bridge

The city of New Braunfels is also postponing the 4th of July fireworks display in Landa Park, but that date has not yet been announced.

In a news release to KENS 5, city officials said they are "asking residents to please stay home and safely enjoy the 4th of July weekend while following the CDC’s recommendations and the Governor’s executive orders."

Fireworks are illegal inside the city limits of New Braunfels. City leaders want to remind the public that anyone in possession of or using fireworks within the city limits may be issued a citation and have their fireworks confiscated.

