SAN ANTONIO — The number of Bexar County deputies infected with the novel coronavirus shot up 43% on Wednesday after authorities announced six more positive tests among the agency's ranks.

The development brings the total number of COVID-19-positive deputies to 20. The newly-confirmed deputies had been previously placed on leave.

BCSO officials say it's possible some may have contracted the virus through community transmission, and measures are already underway to determine who the infected deputies have recently come into contact with.

Eight Bexar County jail inmates have also tested positive for the virus, the newest of which was reported Tuesday.

