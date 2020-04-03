SAN ANTONIO — The Wuhan Coronavirus continues to affect people across the nation, in more ways than one. Most recently at MacArthur High School in San Antonio.

After concerns around the virus continue to grow, an orchestra trip to Austria was canceled by the North East Independent School District.

In total, parents are out almost $100,000.

"It was going to be a great opportunity for students. We wanted them to have that opportunity unfortunately we don't control outside forces like the coronavirus," Aubrey Chancellor, Executive Director of communications for NEISD said.

Chancellor says it’s a decision they felt was best for students, staff, and parents.

"We had to make a decision on the safety of our students and staff regarding the coronavirus, and not only that but the potential of them being quarantined somewhere for weeks at a time and not being able to get back into our country," Chancellor said.

A parent affected by the cancellation tells KENS 5 this American Celebration of Music cost each student around $4,300.

Travel insurance cost an extra $232. Out of the 43 people who were supposed to go, we’re told less than half paid for the insurance.

"It's absolutely disappointing, we're disappointed, we know that those families are disappointed. We know that those students worked so hard not only in their craft of orchestra but also raising that money," Chancellor said.

Thousands of dollars these families may never see again.

This is an ongoing story.