Need a free COVID-19 test? Here's where to get one in San Antonio

Community Labs, a non-profit organization formed to provide COVID-19 screenings for asymptomatic individuals, will offer free, self-administered PCR tests.

SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking for a COVID-19 test in San Antonio, two new locations were just announced Tuesday. You can get a self-administered test for free.

Community Labs, a non-profit organization formed to provide COVID-19 screenings for asymptomatic individuals, is providing free, self-administered PCR tests to the general public at the Barshop Jewish Community Center and Rackspace Technology – starting the week of February 8.

You do not need an appointment and insurance is not required either.

Community Labs will stop its testing operations at the AT&T Center after Friday, February 5, due to the upcoming San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo and Spurs games.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the Barshop Jewish Community Center and Rackspace Technology for offering us locations to continue to serve asymptomatic people who wish to be tested for COVID-19,” Community Labs president, Sal Webber, said.

Here are the locations:

Barshop Jewish Community Center, 12500 NW Military Highway, 78231

Testing begins Monday, Feb. 8.

Hours: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Public entrance/parking: Vehicles will enter the property from NW Military Highway at the traffic light directly across from the entrance to the Alon Town Center. Designated parking will be clearly marked and will be available on the south side of the building shortly after entering the property. Signage will be posted to direct visitors to only access the testing site, which is located at the southernmost corner of the building directly in front of the designated parking lot.

Rackspace Technology Headquarters, 1 Fanatical Place, 78218

Testing begins Tuesday, Feb. 9

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.