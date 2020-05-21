NBISD moves forward with graduation ceremony, leaving parents concerned over who's invited

Graduates will be given 3 tickets for parents/siblings living in the same household and 1 ticket for the graduate, and the event will also be streamed live.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — On Monday, New Braunfels High School Principal Kara Bock sent an email to parents with details about graduation.

It said:

"NBISD will be hosting an in-person diploma ceremony to celebrate the Class of 2020 on June 5, 2020, at Unicorn Stadium at 8:00 p.m. Please know that the safety of our students, families and staff is very important. With that in mind, we will comply with social distancing guidelines and 25% occupancy capacity of our facility.

For your planning purposes, graduates will be given 3 tickets for parents/siblings living in the same household and 1 ticket for the graduate that must be presented at the gate upon entry. The event will be live-streamed so that additional family and friends can watch it that evening. We will communicate more specific guidelines in the near future.

We look forward to recognizing the accomplishments of all of our graduates!"

Rayanne Albrecht said her stepson is graduating in the top 10 percent. She understands the need to cap tickets but thinks trying to keep them under roof will cause some problems.

"If they only get three tickets, I don't mind sitting at home and watching on the live feed," Albrecht said. "But their divorced parents are not going to be from the same household. Let's say they only have one parent and they want one of their grandparents to go."

Rebecca Villarreal is the Director of Communications for NBISD. She said they're simply following social distancing guidelines set by the governor and TEA procedures for graduations during this pandemic.

"We're having to literally tape off the stadium seats," Villarreal said. "We're going to have those groupings all over the stadium."

Villarreal said there are 700 students in the graduating class. At the end of the day, she said the graduate will decide who they want to give their three tickets to and those with a ticket won't be turned away from the ceremony.

"If they want to sit with whoever they're comfortable sitting with, in those three seats in that close proximity, that's who they're going to bring to the event," Villarreal said.