SAN ANTONIO — Most of us here in the Alamo City will need to start wearing a mask to go out in public, starting Monday.

But, even though these times are hard, it doesn't mean you can't add a little Spurs spirit to wearing a mask; the NBA Store has released official San Antonio Spurs cloth face coverings.

NBA Store

The mask is made of 3-ply cotton and has an additional premium heavyweight middle insert layer for added protection, the website says. The mask is also listed as a "pre-sell" item.

"Cover up while you represent your favorite team in this San Antonio Spurs face-covering! The NBA, Fanatics and Forever Collectibles will support Feeding America™ and Second Harvest Canada by donating all NBA proceeds from the sale of licensed face coverings," the website says.

To order a mask, click here.

