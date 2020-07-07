National Guard to phase out coronavirus testing program in Texas

Instead, the state will turn to private facilities for testing and be using the National Guard for back up.

As we see more positive test results, there's word tonight from state lawmakers that the National Guard will be phasing out their testing program.

"Yes, the National Guard are going to be phased out of testing is my understanding and we're going to move to a different type of testing outside the Guard," Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said.

State Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa told 3News that the state will be phasing out the National Guard, and will turn to private facilities for testing and be using the National Guard only for back up. Lawmakers say they will do all they can to keep the testing free.

