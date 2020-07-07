National Guard to phase out coronavirus testing program in Texas

As we see more positive test results, there's word tonight from state lawmakers that the National Guard will be phasing out their testing program.
"Yes, the National Guard are going to be phased out of testing is my understanding and we're going to move to a different type of testing outside the Guard," Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said.
State Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa told 3News that the state will be phasing out the National Guard, and will turn to private facilities for testing and be using the National Guard only for back up. Lawmakers say they will do all they can to keep the testing free.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Additional COVID-19 related death reported in Nueces County on Monday morning, total now at 18
- 97-percent of inmates at Nueces County McKenzie Jail Annex test positive for COVID-19
- "I don't see any leveling off. I just see that the numbers continue to be in the triple digits," Health Director Annette Rodriguez said
- #IamVanessaGuillen: Corpus Christi woman tells her story of sexual assault in the military